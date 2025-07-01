Man admits burglaries and bike theft in Bath

A 52-year-old man is due in court for sentencing later this month after pleading guilty to two burglaries and the theft of a bike in Bath.

Robert Jenkins, of no fixed address, was arrested by neighbourhood officers last week in connection with the offences committed in April and May.

He was charged and appeared before magistrates in Bath on Wednesday 25 June where he pleaded guilty to one count of dwelling burglary, one count of non-dwelling burglary and one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

Jenkins was bailed to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 30 July for sentencing.