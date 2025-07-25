Man arrested after indecent exposure – Bath

A man has been arrested following an incident in Bath earlier this month.

At around 3.35pm on Thursday 3 July, a man was seen to be indecently exposing himself in front of members of the public on the riverside footpath near Windsor Bridge Road.

The man was described as white, in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, brown hair. He was wearing a pair of Adidas joggers and no top.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has been released on bail, with conditions to not return to the Bath area.

It is believed the man was spoken to separately by a man and a woman at the time of the incident. Detectives believe they could hold important information about the incident which could be vital to their ongoing investigation and are keen to speak to them.

Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or other relevant footage in the area are urged to call 101 and quote reference 5225186466.