Man arrested during incident in south Bristol

An arrest has been made following reports of a man acting suspiciously at an address in south Bristol.

Concerns were raised with police at about 5.55pm that an individual at a property in South Liberty Lane may have access to potentially explosive items.

The road was closed to allow police, fire and ambulance crews to attend, and remains shut at this time.

The man was safely detained by officers and arrested at 7.10pm.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit arrived at the scene at about 7.50pm to check the property is safe. That work at the scene is ongoing and specialist officers are supporting EOD.

A major incident has been declared due to the number of emergency services at the scene. There are no casualties.

Public safety is our main priority and therefore a precautionary 100m cordon has been put in place.

There are 63 properties in South Liberty Lane, Risdale Road and Swiss Lane within that area. Ashton Vale Community Centre, in Risdale Road, is open to support those residents, if required.

We are grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while we respond to this incident and would please ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

For latest updates follow X thread.