Man arrested following fail-to-stop collisions in Bristol
A 44-year-old man has been arrested following two fail-to-stop collisions on Bristol’s Stapleton Road.
Officers are investigating two collisions on Stapleton Road on Friday 25 July between 10.44-10.50pm involving a car and two pedestrians.
Both pedestrians were taken to hospital, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
One man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drugs or alcohol.
He has been released on bail and both pedestrians have been updated and continue to receive support from officers.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we ask anyone with any information or relevant footage to get in touch.
