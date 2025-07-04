Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Taunton assault

We were called by the ambulance service to a serious assault in Castle Street, Taunton, at 6.35am today (Friday 4 July).

A man in his mid-30s was taken to hospital with injuries which were initially considered life-threatening, but he has since been discharged. A man, also in his mid-30s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A scene guard remains in place and investigations continue. We believe the incident involved individuals who are known to each other and therefore do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Our investigations continue and anybody with mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident are urged to contact us.