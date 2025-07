A man has been charged following a burglary in Bridgwater earlier this year.

Daniel Finigan, aged 38, has been remanded at HM Prison Hull to appear at Taunton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 23 July.

The charge relates to a dwelling burglary where a laptop, TV and multiple items of jewellery were stolen on 16 January.

Finigan was arrested in Yorkshire on 19 April and was charged the following day.