A 21-year-old man has been charged with two burglaries in Wellington in recent weeks.

Adam Parsons, from Wellington, is due before Taunton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 14 July).

He has been charged with burglaries from a shed and garage on Saturday 28 June. He also faces charges of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

Parsons has been remanded in custody ahead of the court hearing.