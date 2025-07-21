Man handed three-year CBO after admitting thefts from shops

A man has been sentenced to a community order and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after admitting thefts from shops in Yate and Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire.

Colt Valentine, 32, of Dowsell Way, Yate, appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Monday 14 July.

He admitted five counts of thefts from shops between 29 May and 12 June, taking meat, fish, cleaning products and alcohol with a total value of £264 from different stores during that period.

The court heard that Valentine had ignored previous bans imposed by five shops in the area, and had failed to abide by an acceptable behaviour contract he signed last month.

Magistrates were told shop workers said they felt threatened and intimidated by him and it affected them personally, as well having an impact on customers and a financial toll on the businesses.

The court took into account Valentine’s guilty pleas when sentencing him to a community order. Under the terms of the order he must now complete 12 months of treatment and engage with rehabilitation activities and programmes to tackle his offending.

The three-year CBO states Valentine cannot enter any retail or business premises from which he’s been banned and may not put items from any shop into anything other than the basket or trolley provided by the retailer.

If Valentine breaches the CBO conditions, he can be arrested and brought back before the court and could face a custodial sentence.