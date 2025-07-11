Man jailed for nine years for fatal collision in Taunton

A speeding van driver has been jailed after being convicted of causing a fatal collision while over the limit for alcohol and drugs.

Michael Atkinson, who was already disqualified from driving at the time, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court today (Friday 11 July).

He was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van and collided into Sally Blew, 77, who was wheeling her bike across Lisieux Way.

The incident occurred shortly before 10.10am on Monday 10 March and sadly Mrs Blew died a short time later in hospital.

Atkinson, 38, provided a positive drugs and alcohol tests at the scene and in custody respectively.

CCTV enquiries carried out during the course of the police investigation showed Atkinson’s erratic driving in the time leading up to the collision.

Please note, the fatal collision is not shown in the footage below.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Causing death by driving while disqualified

Causing death by careless driving

Charges relating to driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine.

Atkinson, from Taunton, was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison, and handed a driving disqualification of 11 years and 11 months.

His Honour Judge Paul Cook said: “Mrs Blew’s death has caused devastation; she was a kind and gentle soul.”

He added that Atkinson was driving at 43mph, in a 30mph zone, at the time of the collision too.

Mrs Blew’s son, Paul, paid tribute to his mother in a victim personal statement prepared for today’s hearing.

He said: “When the accused killed Sally Blew, he did not just hit and kill my mum with his vehicle, it was as if that day he had struck my entire family and the many others she knew.

“He took away my mother and took away her remaining family years of support and love.

“He took mum away from her sister and brothers, whom she would support emotionally when times were hard.

“He took her away from my children and the nieces and nephews whom she cherished and loved dearly.

“He took away a kind and gentle soul who would help others unconditionally.”