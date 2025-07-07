Man jailed for non-recent rape of Bristol woman

A man has been jailed for 12 years with an extended three-year licence after being found guilty of raping a woman in Bristol more than two decades ago.

David Watson-Williams, aged 43, of Stanfield Close, Lockleaze, who will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 7 July.

Following two days deliberating evidence, the jury took only 45 minutes to unanimously find Watson-Williams guilty of raping a woman at a flat in St Pauls in the early-2000s. He was immediately taken into custody on Wednesday 30 April.

The victim, who is not being named for legal reasons, reported in August 2021 how she was raped by a man who she recognised.

She was interviewed on video and bravely gave a detailed account of the attack which happened at a flat where she lived alone.

Having been walked home to her flat by a friend at around 3am, she left her front door unlocked and went to bed fully clothed.

She fell asleep and a short while later, was woken by somebody having sex with her.

She pretended she was still asleep for her own safety but was then able to squint enough to see who the attacker was and instantly recognised him as Watson-Williams.

In a statement read out to the court, the victim said: “What should have been a bright chapter in my life was shattered by a man who knew, without a doubt, that I had no romantic or sexual interest in him. “Yet, he hatched, in cruel premeditation, a plan to take what he wanted, with no regard for the destruction he would leave in his wake, that man is you, David. You’re the man that raped me in my bed. The bed in which my childhood memories were scattered lovingly around me. “The terror you inflicted forced me to leave my home, the place where I should have felt most secure. I had to take refuge from you. “Now, single, and childless, while I cannot say you are solely responsible for these parts of my life, I know you have been a significant factor. Your actions have altered the course of my life in ways I am still trying to understand and untangle.”

Using information provided by the victim, PC Chris Quick, the officer in the case, was able to quickly identify the suspect as Watson-Williams.

The attacker had several features matching the description provided by the victim, and he also had a conviction for rape since 2003.

Using a passport photo obtained by PC Quick from an application in the early-2000s by the suspect, the victim positively identified the suspect.