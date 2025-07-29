Man jailed for robbery after threatening man before taking car on A38

A man has been jailed for violent offences after he threatened a man if he did not get out of his car on the A38 near Bristol.

Eugeni Kostadinov, 38, of no fixed abode, was convicted of two counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery and for possession of a Class A drug, following a six-day trial which ended on April 14.

Kostadinov was sentenced to eight years in prison, received a driving disqualification for four years and 10 months, and was ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 22 July.

The convictions relate to two incidents, including making threats while holding a knife before stealing £2,000 and items of a sentimental value from a woman’s home in Staple Hill on Monday 19 August 2024.

Two days later, on Wednesday 21 August, Kostadinov drove erratically to the A38 in Thornbury. He abandoned his car in the middle of the road before threatening several drivers in an attempt to steal their vehicles.

Witnesses saw him open the door of another vehicle before attempting to steal the keys from its owner. Kostadinov then moved on to unsuccessfully try the locked handle of a second car, before banging the window.

He then approached a third car and managed to open the door. He made a verbal threat to shoot the driver if he did not get out, although the subsequent investigation found no evidence Kostadinov had been in possession of a firearm at the time.

The driver got out of the vehicle which Kostadinov then used to flee the scene, with officers in pursuit.

Kostadinov then reverse-rammed a police car before the pursuit ended in a field in Slimbridge, where Kostadinov attempted to run off before he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Bailey, stated: “Kostadinov’s abhorrent actions during these two incidents have had a lasting and profound effect on the victims in this case.

“Through the bravery of the victims and witnesses in this case, the hard work of the tactical support teams and uniformed officers at the scene, we were able to apprehend Kostadinov, reunite victims with their stolen property and put Kostadinov in front of the court to achieve this positive sentence.”