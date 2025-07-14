Man jailed for subjecting ex-partner to years of controlling behaviour

A man from Bristol has been jailed for subjecting his former partner to years of manipulative and controlling behaviour.

Cody Smith-Alwood, 37, of St George, was sentenced to 38 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 23 June.

He pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by beating, a section four public order offence and for breaching a restraining order put in place to protect a separate woman.

The court heard how the victim suffered from years of manipulative and controlling behaviour and a new seven-year restraining order was issued against him to protect her.

Between 2020 and 2024, Smith-Alwood repeatedly and continuously engaged in controlling or coercive behaviour, namely refusing to acknowledge the relationship with his former partner had ended, by remaining in her home for long periods of time, controlling her phone and ringing her constantly and threatening to reveal confidential information about her.

On 4 November 2024, after an argument at Avonview Cemetery, Smith-Alwood made threats to stab his ex-partner’s brother and his friend. He then picked up his ex-partner and threw her over his shoulder which ended up with her falling, causing a graze to her knee. Smith-Alwood was eventually arrested on 20 November and was charged and remanded in custody.

He then persistently contacted her from prison during the ongoing controlling and coercive behaviour case.

A victim impact statement read on behalf of the victim at court, stated: “I have on many occasions been embarrassed and humiliated in public when others have witnessed Cody’s abusive behaviour towards me. I constantly worried that Cody would carry out his threats of suicide and self-harm with me believing that it would be my fault – this left me in permanent survival mode. “I was unable to make the right choices due to dealing with being controlled by Cody. Over years I spent with Cody, this has left me shaken to my core and I still struggle to come to terms with what has happened. “Mentally, I am struggling to cope with the trauma. I find it difficult to trust others and am constantly worried about the possibility of something like this happening again. “I was never like this before Cody. I was very open, but now I am very cautious. I find it difficult to trust others. He’s good at manipulating people. My GP advised me that the physical symptoms I am now experiencing are due to and are triggered by the trauma during my relationship with Cody. “The emotional and mental impact left me unable to eat and I lost a significant amount of weight. When Cody was remanded, I weighed around 7/8 stone and I looked like a skeleton. This is something I continue to struggle with but I’m putting hard work in to rectifying.”

DC Annabelle Reeves-Linney, officer in the case, said: “His behaviour had a serious effect on the complainant and caused her serious alarm and distress which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

“This was an extremely complex case which took a lot of hard work but there has been some amazing support through other departments and partner agencies who helped contribute towards this positive sentence.

“I am glad that we have been able to finally give the complainant the justice and peace she deserves after a long, hard and exhausting battle with domestic abuse.”

Smith-Alwood was sentenced to the following: