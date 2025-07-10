Man jailed for subjecting seven women to ‘domestic reign of terror’

A man has been jailed for more than four years for subjecting seven women he was in relationships with to controlling and coercive behaviour.

Joshua Kelly, aged 23, whose last registered address was in Staple Hill, South Gloucestershire, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison and was handed a 10-year restraining order at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 June.

He pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards all seven women, who are aged between 20 and 24.

DC Matilda Dowsing, officer in the case, said Kelly initially befriended his victims with behaviour described as ‘love-bombing’ before becoming controlling and aggressive within a few weeks.

He moved himself into their homes and tried to control their every move by restricting them from socialising and accusing them of being unfaithful.

He had ‘overlapping’ relationships with all seven women between 2020 and 2025.

DC Dowsing said: “Kelly has been sentenced after subjecting not just one victim, but seven victims, to a domestic reign of terror. “He constantly accused them of being unfaithful, when in fact it was him who was juggling relationships with the women. “He has systematically controlled each of his victims and played one off against another. His victims have told us about how he has affected their lives, and some feel they will not be able to trust people again. “I am grateful for the seven victims for coming forward and I hope they are proud that their courage to report what happened has led to Kelly being jailed; however, this conviction will never undo the trauma that he has caused. “Controlling behaviour can be quite hard to measure, but that is the fundamental part – domestic abuse is about power. There is a role to play for many people, and we are trying to encourage people to be able to identify the signs.”

Signs someone may be in a controlling relationship can include but are not limited to; being isolated from friends and family, constant criticism, veiled or overt threats, making acceptance or attraction conditional, overactive jealousy, belittling, pressure towards unhealthy behaviours, and an unwillingness to listen to someone’s opinion.