Man receives life sentence for murder – Bristol

A man has received a life sentence after being found guilty of the murder of a man in Bristol last summer.

Shakawan Siddiqi was jailed at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 11 July) for killing 25-year-old Kunta Ceesay.

The 32-year-old attacked Mr Ceesay with a knife in Stapleton Road during an altercation in the street on 20 September 2024. Mr Ceesay sadly died from his injuries later the same day.

Siddiqi was found guilty of murder in April 2025 after a two-and-half-week trial and was remanded ahead of the sentencing hearing.

The jury were told it is still unclear whether Mr Ceesay knew Siddiqi, but there may have been a previous dispute over a small amount of money.

Siddiqi, of St Paul’s, received a life sentence and was told he would serve a minimum of 21 years and 74 days. The sentence also includes unrelated convictions for a wounding offence and possession of a bladed article from February last year.

Kunta’s family issued a statement when Siddiqi was found guilty and said: “Kunta was a kind, bubbly, and loving boy who always helped his family and friends whenever he could. Everybody liked him and they would confide in him because of how open he was.

“It is so sad for the family that Kunta was taken from us far too soon and he has been robbed of the chance to grow old, create his own family and reach his dreams.

“It’s difficult to comprehend the senseless way that Kunta has lost his life and how difficult it will be for all of us to have to live without him.

“Whilst our hearts and lives will never be the same, we the family of Kunta trusted the justice system and the jurors to make the right decision in this case. We are so grateful for the work done by the police and prosecution in bringing Siddiqi to justice.

“We are happy with the verdict and although it won’t bring Kunta back, it has reinforced our faith in the justice system and the police.

“Kunta’s life meant something, and we hope that this will serve as a reminder for people to be cautious, lead with kindness and love in their lives.”