Man sentenced after admitting to string of vehicle-related offences

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a string of vehicle-related offences across Weston-super-Mare over a six-month period.

Thomas Pendergast, 28, of Robin Close, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 15 July.

Pendergast has been sentenced to a community order which includes a requirement to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency with We Are With You, a drug and alcohol support scheme managed by the Probation Service, and pay a £114 fine.

He pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle, eight counts of vehicle interference, and to the possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Pendergast stole items including electrical devices, a purse, a bag and bank cards and officers say he stole items from vehicles across Weston-Super-Mare to sell between June and November 2024.

PC David Edgell, officer in the case, said: “Theft can have a psychological impact on victims, cause shame and anxiety, and Pendergast’s offending is no different.

“These offences have had a detrimental effect on several people, and we would like to thank all of those who have provided the evidence required to secure a conviction.

“Offenders like Pendergast are opportunists and I urge the public to make sure they remove valuable items from their vehicles, and to keep them locked and secure.”