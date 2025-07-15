Man sentenced for fatal collision in Yeovilton

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting causing a fatal collision in Yeovilton last year.

Cyrus Bailey, of Loders in Dorset, failed to give way at a junction, colliding with the side of a car being driven by Christine Ibbotson in May 2024. She tragically died in hospital three days later.

At Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today (15 July), Bailey was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for causing death by careless driving, having previously pleaded guilty.

Christine was driving on the B3151 at about 12.30pm on Sunday 12 May 2024 when the side of her car was struck by Bailey’s vehicle after it failed to give way coming from Stockwitch Lane.

She suffered “catastrophic” injuries and, despite treatment from paramedics at the scene and in hospital, she tragically died in hospital three days later.

Christine Ibbotson

After an investigation, Bailey was charged with causing death by careless driving. He pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrates in Yeovil last month.

Ahead of his sentencing, victim personal statements written by Christine’s daughters were read out highlighting the significant impact her death had had on their family.

“I miss mum every day – her smile, her laughter, sense of humour, and most of all, her love,” one said. “There is such a void in our lives that will never be filled. “I find it hard to fall asleep most nights. In the morning for a few seconds it’s like it was all a bad dream, then reality hits and my living nightmare begins all over again. “Mum had such a zest for life and really enjoyed herself, it feels like we have been robbed.” Her other daughter said: “The sudden and violent nature of the crash and my Mum’s ultimate death in May 2024 is constantly with me, and no doubt will be for a very long time to come.” She added: “Her life was dramatically cut short through this incident which has left part of me numb and profoundly sad and upset at the way she was taken from us so prematurely.”

Cyrus Bailey

The magistrate said Christine’s life was lost because of his careless driving, describing it as “more than a momentary lapse of concentration”.

He added that give way signs were clearly visible before the junction.

Bailey was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified for driving for two years at court.