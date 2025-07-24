Man who sped into oncoming traffic admits Bristol motoring offences

A Bristol man who led police on a pursuit before heading into oncoming traffic on Hengrove Way has pleaded guilty to several motoring offences.

Sonny Kennedy, 21, from Hellier Walk, Hartcliffe, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 July.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a license, and for using a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance.

Road policing officers saw Kennedy on a Husqvarna motorbike, which was reported stolen earlier this month, on Winterstoke Road and he failed to stop, before a pursuit took place on Monday 21 July.

Kennedy rode the wrong way around a roundabout at Hengrove Way and headed into oncoming traffic before he crashed after swerving to avoid a vehicle.

Officers aborted the pursuit due to the dangerous manner Kennedy was riding, and neighbourhood officers arrived at the scene of the collision and arrested him after administering first aid.

He was interviewed, charged, and remanded in custody until his court hearing.

Kennedy has been further remanded into custody until sentencing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 August and he has been given an interim disqualification from driving.