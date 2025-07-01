Month-long ninja sword surrender campaign launches on 1 July 

The Home Office has launched its Ninja Sword Surrender and Compensation Scheme. The campaign will run for the entire month of July (31 days) in England and Wales, before the ownership of these bladed weapons becomes illegal on 1 August – unless a specific legal defence applies.

Throughout July, Avon and Somerset Police will be urging the public to safely transport and hand in any ninja sword in their possession to a designated police station across the force area.

All ninja swords can be surrendered, yet owners will only be eligible for financial compensation if they can prove they purchased the sword before 27 March 2025 and if the item is handed in during the surrender period – up until 11:59pm on 31 July.

Once the surrender period ends, the possession, manufacture, importation, sale and supply of ninja swords will be prohibited.

Chief Inspector Mike Vass, Avon and Somerset Police’s Knife Crime Lead, said: “We strongly encourage anyone who has a ninja sword to come forward and surrender it before it becomes a criminal offence. “There is no need to be in possession of these kinds of weapons. Children and young people are putting themselves and others at great risk by carrying or keeping them for protection, so handing in a weapon might just save a life. “For those who prefer not to enter a police station, we have a large number of permanent surrender bins located around Avon and Somerset where you can deposit your weapon. There are also a number of community-based sites that may be more accessible to you. Find out where your nearest surrender bin is on our website. “As some items are too large for these bins, you may need to attend one of our designated police stations where we have provided additional provision to accept them.”

**Frequently asked questions**

What police stations will accept ninja swords in Avon and Somerset?

Bath Police Station

The Bridewell Police Station

Bridgwater Police Centre, Express Park

Broadbury Road Police Station

Chipping Sodbury Police Station

Keynsham Police Station

Minehead Police Station

Nailsea Police Station

Patchway Police Centre

Radstock Police Station

Shepton Mallet Police Station

Street Police Station

Taunton Police Station

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall Police Station

Wincanton Police Station

What weapons can be surrendered?

Ninja swords can be surrendered at designated police stations.

You can find full Home Office guidance – including detailed descriptions and images, eligibility criteria for compensation, and how to submit a compensation claim – here: Ninja sword surrender and compensation scheme – GOV.UK



Alternatively, any weapon, including ninja swords, can be deposited at one of our many surrender bin sites. These are located at both police sites and in community spaces. You can find your nearest surrender bin here: Report the use of knives and weapons | Avon and Somerset Police

Will I receive compensation?

Only for eligible ninja swords purchased before 27 March 2025. You will need to complete a claim form (available at GOV.UK) and provide proof of purchase. Other weapons can be surrendered but won’t be eligible for compensation.

How do I safely transport a weapon?

Wrap it in newspaper, bubble wrap or cloth, then place it in a sturdy bag or box that is completely sealed. Don’t label the package. Make sure to go directly to a designated police station without making stops. Although carrying weapons openly is illegal, going directly to surrender is a ‘good reason’ for possession if stopped by the police. Don’t unwrap your weapon until instructed by police staff.

Will I get into trouble if I surrender a weapon?

No. You won’t face consequences for surrendering any bladed weapon in July. You can even do this 100 per cent anonymously using our surrender bins. Only those wishing to receive compensation for surrendering a ninja sword at a designated police station will be required to share personal details.

What if I don’t want to go to a police station?

We understand if you don’t want to enter a police station. You can use our alternative surrender locations instead: Report the use of knives and weapons | Avon and Somerset Police

If you wish to make a compensation claim, you will have to do this in person at a designated police station.

What happens after 31 July 2025 (when the surrender period ends)?

From 1 August, possession of a ninja sword becomes illegal with penalties of up to six months in prison (increasing to two years under new measures).

Can someone surrender a weapon on my behalf?

Yes, but they must follow the same safety procedures and, if applicable, Home Office guidance for claiming compensation. No questions will be asked about where the weapon came from.

Where can I find support if I’m concerned about weapons or knife crime?

If you worry about someone you know who is carrying a knife, report it to someone you know and trust, such as a teacher, trusted adult, parent, guardian or other family member.

You, or someone on your behalf, can report the use of knives and weapons to us.

The Fearless website offers a lot of support, guidance and advice on what to do if you are worried about many different types of crime, including knife crime.

You can report 100 per cent anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111. None of your personal information will be recorded, nor will anybody call you back.