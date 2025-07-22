Murder arrest following death in Westonzoyland

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in Westonzoyland.

Officers made the arrest this morning (Tuesday 22 July) and a murder investigation is underway.

We were called at 9.17am to a residential address in Monmouth Close. The first officers arrived at the property at approximately 9.50am. Officers arrested a man, in his 60s, on suspicion of murder a few minutes later.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

A formal identification process will be required but we believe the woman who has died is in her 80s.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Eamer said: “The woman’s family are aware of her death and our sympathies are with them at this incredibly upsetting time. We will ensure they receive support from specially-trained officers going forward. “Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene to establish exactly what has happened. A forensic post-mortem examination will also be carried out as part of our investigation. “We can confirm a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at hospital. “Our enquiries are at an early stage, but we’d like to reassure everyone we do not believe there is any increased risk to members of the public. Nevertheless, we know this tragic incident will cause concern and upset in the local community, and therefore we will ensure neighbourhood officers are available in the area to provide help and support to anyone who needs us.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225206357.