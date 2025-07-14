Officer due in court following serious injury collision in Emersons Green

A serving police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following a collision in Emersons Green.

PC Dan Parsons, aged 32 and based in South Gloucestershire, was driving an unmarked police car responding to an emergency when it was in collision with a pedestrian on a roundabout, where the A4174 joins Badminton Road, on Sunday 24 November.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries and his since been discharged.

As is standard procedure in these circumstances, we made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which determined it to be suitable for a local investigation by our Professional Standards Department.

An investigation into the collision has also been carried out by our Serious Collision Investigations Team and the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, resulting in the officer being charged.

PC Parsons will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 15 July).