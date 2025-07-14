Owners sought after tools seized

There is 1 related update to this story 15 May 2025:Tools recovered after man arrested in Somerset

We’ve seized dozens of tools we believe to have been stolen in thefts from vans across North Somerset earlier this year.

Officers have been investigating since a previous appeal in May, but have not yet been able to confirm the rightful owners of the items pictured.

These include several Makita-brand power tools, batteries and accessories as well as De Walt, Milwaukee and Erbauer items.

The tools were found after officers stopped and searched a vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday 13 May. A man arrested at the time remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

Officer in the case PC Christopher Lee said: “We know that people’s tools are their livelihood, and understand the impact of a van being broken into and equipment stolen. “When we do recover items we believe to be stolen, being able to prove ownership of the property is key to us being able to take a suspect to court.”

Makita-branded tools and accessories

If you believe any of these items to be yours, please call 101 or use the online appeal form below.

You will need the image reference number, the crime reference number you were given when you reported the theft and proof of ownership.