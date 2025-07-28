Parents of Oliver Price thank ‘amazing’ community after A396 collision

Please find a statement from the parents of Oliver Price, who sadly died after the coach collision on the A396 on Exmoor earlier this month:



Lucy and Matthew said: “As Oliver’s parents we have seen first-hand the incredible response from the community after the awful collision earlier this month.

“We are so very grateful to all the many emergency service workers who responded initially and those who continue to provide support in the aftermath, through the police investigation and the hospital teams who continue to look after those who were injured.

“We would also like to thank the team at the Rest and Be Thankful pub in Wheddon Cross for opening their doors to everyone that afternoon, without a moment’s hesitation, and for making sure everyone was well looked after and providing a meeting place for parents.

“We send our best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to the other children and staff on the bus, particularly those who are still in hospital. You are all in our thoughts.

“The support we’ve received from our amazing community has been overwhelming. To those who left kind messages, or flowers outside the school, we want to say thank you.

“We are also grateful beyond words for all the staff and parents at the wonderful Minehead Middle School and for the love we’ve been shown by all our family and friends. We truly do appreciate you all.

“Finally, we would also like to pass on our thanks to the police investigation team for their support and ongoing hard work. We know this is a complex and emotive investigation but we appreciate their regular updates and continued efforts.”