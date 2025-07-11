Police awards celebrate inspiring young people across Avon and Somerset 

The Children and Young People Awards returned for a second year on Wednesday 9 July at Weston-super-Mare’s iconic Grand Pier.

Launched by Avon and Somerset Police in 2024, the annual event recognises the exceptional actions of some of our youngest community members. From impressive fundraising and volunteering efforts to help and support others, to showing resilience in frightening situations and driving meaningful change through inclusive actions, all nominees were worthy contenders.

Based on the force’s core values of Caring, Courageous, Inclusive and Learning, the awards showcase how these values transcend the workplace and are modelled in everyday life. Although each nomination story was distinct, ten young people and a college community were united by a shared theme: going above and beyond to support and improve the wellbeing of others, the wider community, and themselves.

The afternoon event was an opportunity for families, friends, carers, school staff, charity representatives, chief officers, police officers and PCSOs from Early Intervention and Neighbourhood teams to listen to inspiring stories and celebrate individual success beyond academics.

Youth Project and Engagement Co-ordinators Elli Campbell and Hayley George, from Avon and Somerset Police, organised the event. They said: “We feel privileged to have hosted these awards for the second year running. It’s a joyous afternoon as we unite and celebrate the boundless potential and unwavering commitment of the children and young people nominated. “Their remarkable achievements inspire communities to care for one another, build safer futures, and motivate us all to strive for a brighter tomorrow.”

Our Youth Project and Engagement Co-ordinators, Elli Campbell and Hayley George

This year, the event finished with an additional award – The Educational Excellence Award – which was presented to Strode College for a collaborative project that raised awareness of domestic abuse. The entire college community came together to complete the work, demonstrating that when we unite, we can be part of the solution.

The winners and runners-up are as follows (with some nominees removed in line with their wishes):

CARING – awarded by Assistant Chief Constable Jon Cummins, Avon and Somerset Police

Winner Jack

In December 2024, Jack visited The Julian Trust with his deputy head teacher. Deeply moved by what he witnessed, Jack took the initiative to organise a cake sale and lucky dip, raising an impressive £230. His dedication didn’t stop there. Over Easter this year, he continued his fundraising efforts, adding another £245 to his total.

In May, Jack, accompanied by his mum, returned to the Julian Trust, bringing with them additional food donations and on-the-go bags. Jack’s unwavering commitment and compassion have not only inspired his classmates and school but have also touched the hearts of everyone who has witnessed his selfless acts.

Runner-Up Doris

Doris lives with her family, including her sister who has complex needs. Every Sunday morning, Doris volunteers at Clevedon Town Football Club where she assists, coaches and supports children with a wide range of additional needs.

Her patience, kindness and ability to support every child are truly remarkable. Doris’s resilience and caring approach make her a shining example of compassion and dedication.

COURAGEOUS – awarded by Karen MacDonald, Crimestoppers Regional Manager South West

Runner-Up Scarlett

On 2 June this year, Scarlett demonstrated courage and compassion in the face of a distressing incident. While walking home from school with her sister, she witnessed an older boy assault her sister by throwing a large rock at her, causing pain. Despite the visible distress and chaos, Scarlett remained calm and composed.

Scarlett’s bravery did not end there. She took a proactive approach within the school to help identify the suspect, showing determination and resilience. Scarlett’s actions are a testament to her courage and strength.

INCLUSIVE – awarded by Temba Mahari, Head of Services at SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality) charity

Winners Jennifer and Mariella

Empire Fighting Chance uses a powerful combination of non-contact boxing and intensive personal support to challenge and inspire young people aged 8 to 25 to realise their unique potential.

Jennifer and Mariella have both been through Empire’s programmes, building on their own lived experiences to now support young people most impacted by inequality.

In the community, Jennifer delivers Empire’s street outreach and Mariella leads Empire’s Youth Voice project, which are pivotal in fostering inclusivity and community growth, and enables them to grow as future community leaders. Their unique and valuable skillset allows them to understand the young people they are trying to support, while they strive to influence meaningful change in the thought and behaviour of their peers.

Runners-Up Hamza and Bilan

Both Hamza and Bilan have completed placements with Bristol Horn Youth Concern, showcasing exceptional communication, openness and patience. Their efforts in working with staff and community members have made everyone feel valued and comfortable, whether in the office or during community outreach sessions.

Their commitment to inclusivity has not only benefited the diverse groups they have worked with but has also strengthened the community. By promoting understanding and acceptance, Hamza and Bilan have helped build bridges and create a more cohesive and supportive environment.

LEARNING – awarded by Detective Superintendent Kristina Windsor, Avon and Somerset Police

Winner Saffron

Over the past two years, Saffron has dedicated her time on a weekly basis to volunteer with the charity Crimestoppers. Despite her busy university schedule and holidays, she has consistently updated the regional Facebook page with appeals for wanted persons and suspects of crime.

Saffron’s commitment extends beyond the digital realm; she actively participates in community engagement events alongside the regional manager. Her unwavering dedication has significantly enhanced the valuable service that Crimestoppers provides, helping communities to speak up, stop crime and stay safe – all while maintaining 100% anonymity.

Runner-Up Beth

Beth has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in learning how to overcome challenges both inside and outside of school. Working with the Early Intervention Team has been instrumental in positively transforming her behaviour and effectively managing situations.

Through Beth’s volunteer work during boxing sessions in Yeovil, she mentors and trains younger attendees, sharing her experiences to guide them towards making positive choices. This hands-on approach not only helps others but also reinforces her own learning and growth.

In addition to her volunteer work, Beth has joined the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership, completed her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, and is an active member of the Yeovil Rugby Club. Her exceptional skills have even earned her a place in the Somerset team.

EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD – awarded by Superintendent Roger Doxsey, Avon and Somerset Police

Winner Strode College, Street, Somerset

Strode College’s Drama, Art and Hospitality students embarked on a project to address the critical issue of domestic abuse.

Drama students integrated the topic into their curriculum – researching, writing and designing powerful vignettes that they performed with passion and conviction. Art students designed a meaningful logo to symbolise hope and resilience, while hospitality students ensured the final event was a success by showcasing their culinary skills.

Even the headteacher got involved, 3D printing key rings that served as both a symbol and a reminder of the collective effort to combat domestic abuse.

The project exemplified the power of collaboration and the impact that education can have on real-world issues.