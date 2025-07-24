Serious injury collision A420 Tog Hill

We’re investigating a serious injury collision between a car and a lorry on the A420 at Tog Hill.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11am on Thursday 24 July.

A blue Volvo XC90 with five occupants was involved in a collision with a red Scania tipper truck at the A420 crossroads with Freezinghill Lane and Gorse Lane.

One of the five occupants of the car is in hospital with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening. The four others’ injuries are not currently believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing. All are understood to be adults, and their immediate next of kin are aware.

The truck driver also required medical attention for an injury not currently described as either life-threatening or life-changing.

Road closures in place

The A420 remains closed between its junction with Bath Road at Wick and the A46 Cold Ashton roundabout.

Freezinghill Lane is also closed between Bath Road and the A420.

Gorse Lane is closed between the A420 and the A46.

Collision investigation continues and specialist recovery will be needed for the lorry which has overturned and shed its load.

Please seek alternative routes.

If you were travelling in the area at the time and have any journey-cam footage, or any other information which could help our investigation, we’d like to hear from you.