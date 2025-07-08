Teenagers convicted of Bristol motorbike and bicycle thefts

Two teenagers are due in court later this year to be sentenced for the theft of high-value motorbikes and bicycles in Bristol.

At Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 July, a 17-year-old boy admitted 13 counts of theft while a 16-year-old admitted three counts.

The boys, who cannot be named because of their ages, will be sentenced at the same court in September and October respectively.

Magistrates heard the boys would plan the thefts after identifying high-value targets before returning later to steal them, on occasions carrying out multiple thefts in a single night.

In March we received a report of a man trying to force entry to a garage in the Hotwells area.

They were then tracked by officers and a police dog to a pontoon nearby where they threw a rucksack into the harbour. The bag was later recovered by police divers and a hammer, angle grinder, batteries, blades and other tools were found inside.

The boys were arrested, and the Crown Prosecution Service later authorised multiple charges against each of them.

The 17-year-old admitted the following offences which were committed between September 2024 and March 2025:

Five counts of non-dwelling burglary

Seven counts of theft of a motorcycle

One count of going equipped to steal

The 16-year-old admitted two counts of theft of a motorcycle and one count of going equipped to steal, relating to incidents in February and March this year.

Sgt Darrell Boothroyd said: “We know how significant the impact of the theft of motorcycles and bicycles can be, particularly for people who use them as their main method of transport. “These two teenagers were repeat offenders, and their conviction shows how seriously we take these crimes. “We will continue to work to reduce these crimes, identify any offenders and bring them before the courts to face justice.”

To report a theft or a person acting suspiciously around vehicles or property, call 101 or visit our website. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.