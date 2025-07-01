Two jailed for drug dealing in Bristol

Two 24-year-old men have been jailed for their involvement in the supply of drugs in Bristol.

Khalid Abditoon and Fahim Mohamed, both of no fixed address, were arrested in April after a warrant was executed at a property in the St Annes area of the city.

Officers seized crack cocaine, heroin, drugs paraphernalia, phones and a large knife.

They were charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin as well as an immigration offence.

Abditoon was sentenced to six years and 220 days in prison while Mohamed received a prison sentence of four years and four months when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 19 June.

PC Alice Tanner, the investigating officer, said: “Drugs cause significant issues for our countries and those supplying them prey on the most vulnerable members of society. “Information we receive from the public is vital in helping our efforts to tackle the supply of drugs and we would encourage anyone who suspects drug dealing is taking in their area to report it to us so we can investigate.”

You can contact us with information by calling 101 or online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.