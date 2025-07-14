Witness and dashcam appeal after Bristol road rage incident

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help us identify the rider of a moped after a road rage incident in Bristol.

A verbal altercation involving the rider of a dark blue/black moped and two men in a small white Renault van was reported to have happened at the Blake Road and Constable Road junction in Lockleaze between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday 8 July.

The rider of the moped, which also had a small black box on the back, has been described as a man wearing black shorts, black trainers a black helmet and a ski mask.

The first occupant of the van has been described as a man wearing a beige T-shirt, grey trousers, with a beige cap while the second man is described as wearing a black hooded top, black trainers and blue shorts.

Extensive house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been completed but there has been no coverage of the reported road rage incident, and the moped rider still needs to be identified.

Any drivers in the area at the time of the incident or the moments leading up to it who may have dashcam footage or any other witnesses who could assist with our enquiries, are asked to call 101.