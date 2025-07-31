Witness appeal after A39 fatal collision

A man has sadly died after a collision on the A39 near Chilton Polden this afternoon (31 July).

Emergency services were called at 1.30pm to reports of the collision, which involved a black Citroen C4 Cactus car and a Mercedes lorry.

Despite the best efforts of medics at the scene, the driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s sadly died at the scene.

His family have been updated and our thoughts are with them. They will be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The A39 is closed between its junctions with Ford Lane and Holywell Road to facilitate the emergency response and to allow initial investigative work to be completed.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225216004.