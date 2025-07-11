Witness appeal after boy, 15, injured in Street assault

We are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which a 15-year-old boy suffered injuries after he was followed by people known to him in Street.

The victim was followed from McDonalds to Sainsbury’s, in Gravenchon Way, by four youths before he was assaulted on land between Home Bargains and Rockhaven Business Park between 7pm and 7.45pm on Friday 13 June.

The victim suffered cuts, scratches, bruises and a chipped tooth which he received both hospital and dental treatment for. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

The suspects are aged in their mid-teens and the first was described as having blonde hair and wearing black shorts and a black Adidas jacket with red stripes. The second was described as wearing yellow and green shorts and a purple vest, the third was described as wearing a black School uniform and the fourth was described as wearing a blue hooded top and black shorts.

Witness statements have been obtained and extensive CCTV enquiries at the retail park on Gravenchon Way have been carried out.

We are now appealing for any other witnesses to the assault or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

PC Joe Storey, officer in the case, said: “This is a serious assault which has had a significant impact on the victim and we are continuing to support them and their family. We understand that incidents like this are concerning for the local community.

“However, we would like to take this opportunity to reassure residents and business owners that we believe this to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other and therefore we believe there to be no wider risk to the community.

“We do urge anyone with information into this incident to come forward to assist us with our enquiries.”

Any witnesses or those with information relating to the incident are asked to call 101.