Witness appeal after report moped rider left scene of collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a moped rider was reported to police for leaving the scene of a collision in Bristol.

An e-scooter and bicycle collided at the junction of Bath Bridge Roundabout, Bath Road, after a moped was reported to have undertaken and swerved in front of them when pulling away from traffic lights at 11am on Saturday 12 July.

Officers are also keen to speak to a member of the public who helped riders of the bicycle and e-scooter who were injured in the collision.

The victims, a man in his late 20s and a man in his early 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which were not life-changing or life-threatening.

A man was identified and spoken to under caution the same day about the collision, but we hope witnesses who have not yet come forward can help us progress our enquiries.

Police would like to hear from the member of the public who helped the victims after the collision, any other witnesses, and anybody in the area who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it to contact us.