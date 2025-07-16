Witness appeal after report of threat to kill in Kingswood

We are appealing for witnesses after threats to kill were made during an altercation between two men in Kingswood.

A man has reported that he was assaulted and threatened in the Church Road and Lees Hill areas at around 7.15pm on Friday 11 July.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

A 35-year-old man, from Barking, London, has been arrested on suspicion of a risk to life and threat of serious harm and has been bailed.

PC Ed Wiltshire, officer in the case, said: “This is a distressing incident of the victim involved.

“We believe the men were known to each other and there’s not believed to be any wider risk to the community.”

We are now appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to call 101.