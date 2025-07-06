Witnesses sought following serious collision near Martock

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Martock in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 6 July).

Officers were called to Long Load Road, in Stapleton, just before 12.30am following a collision between a black Audi A4 and a house.

The three occupants in the car have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two of them are believed to have sustained life changing injuries and one is thought to have life-threatening injuries.

No one in the property was harmed.

Enquiries are ongoing and the road remains closed in both directions while a full investigation is carried out.

Officers wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it. They also would like to hear from anyone who has doorbell, mobile or dashcam footage relevant to the investigation.