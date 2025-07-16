Witnesses to two-vehicle collision near Norton Fitzwarren

We are appealing for witnesses to a collision earlier this month near Norton Fitzwarren.

At around 6.30pm on Wednesday 9 July, officers were called to a collision involving a black BMW and a white Kia on the B3227 between the junctions of Wick Lane and Norton Fitzwarren.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries and passengers from the Kia were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers remain in hospital with injuries which are believed to be life changing.

We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage. If you can help, please call us.