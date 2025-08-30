Appeal after fire destroys home and car
We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam or other footage after a fire in Oldbury Court Road, Fishponds, Bristol, which has destroyed a family’s home.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.20am today, Saturday 30 August.
While fire investigation has yet to be completed, police are investigating the fire as arson. A car caught fire and the blaze spread to the house.
Officers, fire investigators and crime scene investigators are carrying out enquiries in the area.
Detective Sergeant Jeremy Cowburn said: “There were three young children in the house at the time of the fire. It doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened, but thankfully everyone is safe, although the family home is uninhabitable.
“If you have any information, especially if you have any relevant dashcam or other footage, we need to hear from you.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225244743, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.