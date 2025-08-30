Appeal after fire destroys home and car

We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam or other footage after a fire in Oldbury Court Road, Fishponds, Bristol, which has destroyed a family’s home.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.20am today, Saturday 30 August.

While fire investigation has yet to be completed, police are investigating the fire as arson. A car caught fire and the blaze spread to the house.

Officers, fire investigators and crime scene investigators are carrying out enquiries in the area.