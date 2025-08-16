Appeal after North Petherton burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in North Petherton are releasing images of a sentimental pocket watch stolen during the incident as they work to locate it and identify the people responsible.

The burglary took place between 7.30pm on Thursday 14 August and 7.45pm on Friday 15 August when entry was forced to a property in Clavelshay Road.

Tools, two gold chains and the pocket watch were stolen. The pocket watch (pictured) is distinctive and very sentimental to its owners.

An investigation is underway and we’re now appealing for anyone who knows where any of these items are or who has any information about the incident or relevant CCTV footage to contact us.

To do so, call 101 using reference 5225231169 or report it through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/.