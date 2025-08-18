Appeal for witnesses following collision in Burnham-on-Sea
We are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage after two children were involved in a collision with a car in Burnham-on-Sea.
It happened between 4.30 and 5.30pm on Thursday 17 July on Rosewood Avenue.
The boy, 11, and girl, nine, were both riding a push bike. Thankfully, their injuries – grazes and bruises – did not need hospital treatment.
The driver of the silver Honda Civic involved stopped briefly, before leaving the scene.
A man was later interviewed by police in connection with the incident and enquiries continue.
Officers are especially keen to trace a man in a van who stopped to make sure the children were all right and helped them to get home.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225200537, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.