Appeal for witnesses following collision in Burnham-on-Sea

We are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage after two children were involved in a collision with a car in Burnham-on-Sea.

It happened between 4.30 and 5.30pm on Thursday 17 July on Rosewood Avenue.

The boy, 11, and girl, nine, were both riding a push bike. Thankfully, their injuries – grazes and bruises – did not need hospital treatment.

The driver of the silver Honda Civic involved stopped briefly, before leaving the scene.

A man was later interviewed by police in connection with the incident and enquiries continue.

Officers are especially keen to trace a man in a van who stopped to make sure the children were all right and helped them to get home.

