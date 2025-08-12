Boy charged with attempted murder following Kingswood assault
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing in Kingswood on Friday night (8 August).
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged overnight with attempted murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded into police custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 12 August).
The charge relates to a serious assault in which the victim walked into a pub on Two Mile Hill Road with a knife-like wound in his back.
The victim has since been discharged from hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
Two other people were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on police bail.