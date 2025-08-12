Boy charged with attempted murder following Kingswood assault

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing in Kingswood on Friday night (8 August).

​The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged overnight with attempted murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

​He has been remanded into police custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 12 August).

​The charge relates to a serious assault in which the victim walked into a pub on Two Mile Hill Road with a knife-like wound in his back.

​The victim has since been discharged from hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

​Two other people were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on police bail.