Burglary appeal leads to identification

We’ve identified five people officers wish to speak with in connection with enquiries into a reported burglary at a property in Somerset, following a public appeal for information.

The break-in was reported on Sunday evening, 24 August, and happened earlier that day.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, and remains in police custody at this time. Others are due to be questioned under caution at a later date.

We’d like to thank members of the public who have been in touch with information or shared the appeal.