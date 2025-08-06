CCTV appeal after bar burglary
We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two men in the CCTV images below, in connection with a burglary at a bar in South Gloucestershire.
Two men were reported as breaking into a bar in Downend Road, Kingswood, before taking a significant amount of alcohol at around 2.10am on Monday 23 June.
Extensive CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re now issuing these images of two people officers would like to trace.
The men in the images are described as:
- A man, white, wearing a hooded zip-up jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers (above left).
- A man, white, wearing a zip-up jacket with fur-lined hood, dark tracksuit bottoms with white striped down the sides and trainers (above right).
If you know them, have doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it, or any other information that could help our enquiries, we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225174733, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.