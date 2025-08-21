CCTV appeal after dog attacked by dog – Bristol

Officers investigating an incident on Spike Island in Bristol in which a dog was attacked by another dog have released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

At about 4pm on Friday 8 August in Hanover Place, a dog was attacked by a larger dog, described as a grey short-haired mastiff or pit-bull type. Sadly the smaller dog died of its injuries.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

He is described as white, believed to be aged in his 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a small bag at the time.

If you know who he is or have any other relevant information, please call 101 using the reference number 5225226207.