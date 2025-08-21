CCTV appeal after dog attacked by dog – Bristol
Officers investigating an incident on Spike Island in Bristol in which a dog was attacked by another dog have released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
At about 4pm on Friday 8 August in Hanover Place, a dog was attacked by a larger dog, described as a grey short-haired mastiff or pit-bull type. Sadly the smaller dog died of its injuries.
Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
He is described as white, believed to be aged in his 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a small bag at the time.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225226207, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.