CCTV appeal after graffiti sprayed on buildings – Bristol

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into graffiti being sprayed on buildings in Bristol.

In the early hours of Monday 30 June, a man was seeing spray-painting on the walls of the four buildings in Stokes Croft and Portland Square.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins to 6 ft 2ins tall, of slim build and aged in his mid to late 30s. He had long dark hair and was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt beneath a light-coloured shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and carrying a backpack.

If you know who he is or have any other information that may help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225182560.