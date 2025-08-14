CCTV appeal after graffiti sprayed on buildings – Bristol
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into graffiti being sprayed on buildings in Bristol.
In the early hours of Monday 30 June, a man was seeing spray-painting on the walls of the four buildings in Stokes Croft and Portland Square.
The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins to 6 ft 2ins tall, of slim build and aged in his mid to late 30s. He had long dark hair and was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt beneath a light-coloured shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and carrying a backpack.
If you know who he is or have any other information that may help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225182560.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.