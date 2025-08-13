CCTV appeal after sexual assault

We’re today releasing CCTV images of a man we want to speak to after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Bristol.

An extensive investigation is well underway since the incident in June, and we’re now appealing for the public’s help to identify the pictured man.

Shortly after midday on Wednesday 4 June officers were flagged down by the driver of the bus who reported the incident that had taken place a short while earlier.

Officers spoke to the victim, however the offender had already left the First Bus 24 service by the time they were alerted.

We have been in contact with First Bus and have circulated the images among officers and are now appealing for the public’s support in identifying the pictured man.

He is described as being of mixed heritage, about 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his 20s or 30s with short wavy black hair, short black facial hair.

Safeguarding measures are in place to support the victim who is being kept regularly updated as the investigation progresses.

If you know who this man is, or witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to an officer, we’d like to hear from you.