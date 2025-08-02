CCTV appeal in robbery investigation
We’re investigating a robbery at a shop in Church Road, Redfield, Bristol, just before 7am on Thursday 26 June.
A shop worker reported that a man had come into the store and stolen alcohol and cigarettes. A knife was seen when it fell from the man’s pocket. He left on foot, in the direction of Avonvale Road.
Officers attended and carried out a tour of the area and local enquiries with no trace of the suspect.
Investigators are keen to trace the man in the above footage. He is described as being in his twenties and Black, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, cream-coloured shorts and black trainers.
The investigation continues with officers following up positive lines of enquiry.
If you have any relevant dashcam or other footage, or any other information, we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225178310, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.