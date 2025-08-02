CCTV appeal in robbery investigation

We’re investigating a robbery at a shop in Church Road, Redfield, Bristol, just before 7am on Thursday 26 June.

A shop worker reported that a man had come into the store and stolen alcohol and cigarettes. A knife was seen when it fell from the man’s pocket. He left on foot, in the direction of Avonvale Road.

Officers attended and carried out a tour of the area and local enquiries with no trace of the suspect.

Investigators are keen to trace the man in the above footage. He is described as being in his twenties and Black, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, cream-coloured shorts and black trainers.

The investigation continues with officers following up positive lines of enquiry.

If you have any relevant dashcam or other footage, or any other information, we’d like to hear from you.