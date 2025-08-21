CCTV appeal to identify trio after bank card theft

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the people in these CCTV images after a woman’s bank card was stolen to make purchases in Bristol.

The elderly victim had her purse stolen from a trolley outside of her home in Bedminster before a debit card inside was used in various shops in the area on Saturday 26 July.

We are issuing CCTV images of three people who we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries, and hope members of the public can help us locate them.

The first woman pictured is described to be in her early to mid-20s, has ginger hair, is wearing light-coloured glasses, a grey cardigan and trousers, a white top, sandals and a black handbag.

The second woman in the image is also described to be in her early to mid-20s, with black hair, who is wearing a T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, a hooded jumper, sandals and a black bag.

The third person pictured is a man, described as being in his late 20s, who was wearing a black cap, a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black bag.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and the Bedminster neighbourhood policing team is carrying out proactive high-visibility patrols to provide reassurance to the public.

Anybody who recognises the people pictured, or who may know where they are located, are asked to contact us.