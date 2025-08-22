Flat linked to drug dealing and violent crime closed down by police

A closure order has been secured against a flat in Bridgwater after nearby residents were subjected to drug-related anti-social behaviour for 18 months.

A three-month closure order was obtained against the property in Wyndham Mews, Silver Street, from Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 August.

Avon and Somerset Police worked alongside Abri, a housing association, to secure the order from the courts by proving it has been linked to drug dealing, suspected violence, and nuisance behaviour.

A high number of visitors also arrived at the property at all hours of the day and night, some of whom stayed there for prolonged periods and were known to the police for various offences.

PC Charlotte Bradley, one of the officers at the forefront of the investigation, said: “Without the close working relationship we have with the housing association, and the cooperation of members of the public who helped us build a case, this would not have been possible.

“We cannot overestimate how much of a toll it takes on a person’s wellbeing to live close to persistent anti-social behaviour for 18-months.

“We encourage the community to report any suspicious activities to local authorities, as we work collectively to foster a safer environment for everyone.”

The closure order remains in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday 19 November and if anybody attempts to enter the property, they will be committing an offence and risk arrest.

The closure order could be extended, and, in the interim, Abri will also be seeking to secure a possession order for the property.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Eamer said: “The closure of this flat is a huge relief for residents of the street. They can finally live their lives without abuse, crime, noise and drug dealing.

“We are grateful to members of the community for their patience, resilience and due diligence in reporting the issues. It is down to members of the community that the Anti-Social Behaviour Team was able to build a robust case to put before the court and secure the order.

“I hope that this closure will reassure Somerset residents that reporting issues does make a difference.”

Susan Cooper, an anti-social behaviour coordinator for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Following extensive reports and investigations, this action was deemed necessary due to ongoing drug use and dealing, which resulted in a significant number of police visits and complaints from residents in the surrounding area.

“This persistent activity created an environment of unease among the nearby residents, severely impacting their quality of life. We want to assure the community that we take such issues very seriously and will not tolerate any form of antisocial behaviour.

“Properties associated with illegal activities will be addressed through the courts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. The Antisocial Behaviour Coordinators in South Somerset are committed to safeguarding our neighbourhood’s and we will work diligently to eliminate any threats to public safety.”