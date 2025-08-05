Four arrests and cannabis plants worth £500k seized from former pub
Four people have been arrested after a significant number of cannabis plants were seized from a former pub in North Somerset.
A warrant was carried out by neighbourhood officers at the former Star Inn, in Tickenham, on Wednesday 30 July and approximately 400-500 cannabis plants were found, with an estimated street value of approximately £500,000. The plants have been removed and seized.
Four men, aged between 29 and 42, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning. All have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Inspector Matt Hawkins, of the Clevedon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Information from members of the public, who suspected the building was being used for criminal activity, meant we had sufficient evidence to carry out a proactive warrant last Wednesday.
“Four arrests have been made and a significant amount of illegal drugs have been taken off the streets.
“We are committed to taking action to protect people, particularly from the harm drug supply creates, because the misery it can cause people and communities is clear.
“If you have information about such issues, then please report it to your local neighbourhood team, because cases like this show how we use that intelligence to build up a full picture of what is happening and then it can lead to arrests like this.”