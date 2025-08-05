Four arrests and cannabis plants worth £500k seized from former pub

Four people have been arrested after a significant number of cannabis plants were seized from a former pub in North Somerset.

A warrant was carried out by neighbourhood officers at the former Star Inn, in Tickenham, on Wednesday 30 July and approximately 400-500 cannabis plants were found, with an estimated street value of approximately £500,000. The plants have been removed and seized.

Four men, aged between 29 and 42, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning. All have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.