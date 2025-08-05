Investigation into 2024 disorder in Bristol continues

Investigators remain committed to identifying outstanding suspects one year on from last summer’s serious and sustained public disorder.

Since the incidents of disorder that occurred on the streets of Bristol last year, Avon and Somerset Police has been working relentlessly with criminal justice partners to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

So far, 53 people have been arrested, with 50 charged. Prison sentences totalling more than 60 years have been handed down by the courts.

As we mark a year on from the disorder, we have come together with other forces that have suspects outstanding to appeal for anyone with information relating to their identity to come forward, with a dedicated website created featuring their images.