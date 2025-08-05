Investigation into 2024 disorder in Bristol continues
Investigators remain committed to identifying outstanding suspects one year on from last summer’s serious and sustained public disorder.
Since the incidents of disorder that occurred on the streets of Bristol last year, Avon and Somerset Police has been working relentlessly with criminal justice partners to identify those involved and bring them to justice.
So far, 53 people have been arrested, with 50 charged. Prison sentences totalling more than 60 years have been handed down by the courts.
As we mark a year on from the disorder, we have come together with other forces that have suspects outstanding to appeal for anyone with information relating to their identity to come forward, with a dedicated website created featuring their images.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “The scenes of violence and disorder we saw in Bristol – and in many other towns and cities across the country – last summer were completely unacceptable.
“Officers showed incredible bravery in making sure our communities in the city were protected and we continue to work to make sure those responsible are brought to justice through the courts.
“There are still a number of people we are working to identify and we’d encourage anyone who knows who any of the people in these images are to come forward.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we received from communities last summer and that we continue to receive that support now.
“While we have a long track record of enabling peaceful protest to take place in Bristol, we have made it abundantly clear over the past 12 months that we will not tolerate the sort of behaviour we saw on that day.”
You can view the images and provide any information online at https://www.police.uk/disorder-appeal.
Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online by searching ‘Crimestoppers UK’.