Man arrested following assault in Brislington

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting a teenage boy in Bristol yesterday afternoon (Monday 11 August).

Officers were called to Birchwood Road, in Brislington, just before 11am by the ambulance service after it was reported an unknown substance had been sprayed at a teenage boy.

The boy was taken to hospital and was treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing. He has now been discharged from the hospital and is being supported by officers.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Terry Murphy said: “We understand matters of this nature are concerning, but please be assured our Investigations team are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare and we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public at this time.

“Our Neighbourhood officers have been conducting proactive patrols in the area yesterday and today and will continue to carry these out over the coming days. Anyone with any concerns are encouraged to contact one of their local neighbourhood officers.”