Man arrested following assault in Yate

A man has been arrested following a serious assault involving a knife in Yate last night (Thursday 7 August).

We were called to Wainblade Court in Yate just after 8.45pm following a report of a stabbing within an address.

Officers from our patrol, firearms and dog units were deployed – with support from the National Police Air Service – to locate the suspect who had fled the scene.

A thorough search of the area was carried out when a member of the public had called us about suspicious behaviour at a nearby property in Warner Lane.

Officers from the firearms and dog unit attended the address and gained entry, locating the suspect inside and detaining him.

Both the victim and the suspect received medical attention for stab-like injuries. Neither of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

The victim is being provided with support from officers.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.