Man arrested following assault in Yate
A man has been arrested following a serious assault involving a knife in Yate last night (Thursday 7 August).
We were called to Wainblade Court in Yate just after 8.45pm following a report of a stabbing within an address.
Officers from our patrol, firearms and dog units were deployed – with support from the National Police Air Service – to locate the suspect who had fled the scene.
A thorough search of the area was carried out when a member of the public had called us about suspicious behaviour at a nearby property in Warner Lane.
Officers from the firearms and dog unit attended the address and gained entry, locating the suspect inside and detaining him.
Both the victim and the suspect received medical attention for stab-like injuries. Neither of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
The victim is being provided with support from officers.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Matthew Quick said: “We understand incidents of this nature can be very alarming and distressing and we would like to reassure the community that a full investigation is underway and we believe this incident to be isolated and those involved are known to each other.
“We urge anyone with any concerns to speak with one of our Neighbourhood Policing officers, who will be conducting patrols in the area over the coming days.
“Local residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days while enquiries are carried out and a scene is in place at two properties.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who aided us in our enquiries yesterday evening and urge anyone else with any information to come forward. This can be done by calling 101 and quoting reference 5225223139.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225223139, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.