Man charged following drugs warrant in Bedminster 

A 45-year-old man has been charged with drug offences in Bristol.

Kevin Coyle, of Catherine Mead Street in Bedminster, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 27 August) charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges follow a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant which was carried out at a property in Bedminster on Tuesday morning (26 August) where a quantity of suspected class A drugs and other items were found.

At yesterday’s hearing, Coyle was remanded into custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 1 October.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested at the time and has since been released on conditional bail. A woman in her sixties attended a voluntary interview.

Chief Inspector Richard Fear, from the Bristol South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The harm caused by the illegal supply of drugs is not just linked to consumption. It comes hand in hand with street-based violence and the exploitation of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. “We are committed to making our streets safer by identifying the perpetrators of these crimes and bringing them to justice. “We rely on community intelligence to identify those responsible for drug supply so we can investigate and take appropriate action. “If you suspect illegal or concerning activity, don’t hesitate to report what you know via 101, using our online reporting form, or at your local police enquiry office.”

~

To provide information to Avon and Somerset Police directly, call 101 or complete our web form: Report | Avon and Somerset Police

Find out how to contact your local neighbourhood policing team here: Your area | Avon and Somerset Police

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not have to attend court or speak to a police officer.